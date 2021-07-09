Ronald Koeman doesn’t want Pedri to go to the Olympic Games with La Roja

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has made his position clear on Pedri’s short-term future; he doesn’t want his starlet to go the Olympic Games with La Roja. Pedri has had a sensational year since breaking through at Barcelona at the start of last season, but Koeman is wary of the 18-year-old over-stretching himself.

“For a player it’s too much to do two competitions at the highest level in one summer,” Koeman said in comments carried by Diario Sport. “Pep Guardiola’s already said it and I agree. He’s had a season where he’s played almost everything and he’s also played every minute in the Eurocopa. Having to travel to Japan to play isn’t good, it’s too much.”

Pedri had the football world swooning with his performances for La Roja this summer, proving a key pillar of Luis Enrique’s side as Spain made it to the semi-final of Euro 2020 only to lose to Italy on penalties. Pedri played every minute of their six games, racking up pre-assists but also astounding with his confidence and composure on the most high-pressure of stages.

With Barcelona, Pedri played 37 games in La Liga last season, only rested for their final dead-rubber game of the campaign alongside none other than Lionel Messi; both had international commitments on the horizon. Koeman is clear that he doesn’t want Pedri to push his body even further at the Olympics.