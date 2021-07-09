Ronald Koeman concerned about Lionel Messi’s future

Ronald Koeman, appearing at a charity golf tournament this Friday morning in Barcelona, has been speaking about the future of his captain and talisman Lionel Messi in comments carried by Marca. The Dutchman revealed that he’s concerned about Messi’s future, but maintained he trusted Joan Laporta.

“Whenever an issue isn’t resolved, you have to be concerned,” Koeman said. “But I have full confidence in our president to fix this issue; it’s very important for the club, but also for La Liga, that the best player in the world remains and we all have to make an effort to ensure he continues with us.”

Laporta is trying to renew Messi’s contract, but is finding it difficult due to Barcelona’s financial issues. The blaugrana are about €200m over the salary cap introduced by La Liga, and are thus working hard to clear deadwood and lower the wage bill. Messi is currently a free agent following the expiration of his deal at Camp Nou at the beginning of this month.

Messi is currently away on international duty with Argentina, preparing for Saturday evening’s titanic Copa America final with Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. Argentina haven’t beaten the selecao since 2005 and haven’t won a title since 1993; what’s more, the Maracana, the stadium where the game will be played, is where Argentina lost the 2014 World Cup final to Germany.