Memphis Depay agrees immediate Barcelona wage cut

New Barcelona star Memphis Depay has reportedly agreed to take a 30% wage cut ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

The Dutch international signed a two year contract at the Camp Nou earlier this month, as he reunited with former La Oranje boss Ronald Koeman, following his release from Lyon.

Depay’s arrival is the third high profile free transfer at the club this summer following the arrivals of former Manchester City pair Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero.

However, Koeman’s transfer plans have been thrown into doubt in recent days amid confirmation of no new players being allowed to register with the club due to financial rules.

Barcelona’s current wage structure is in excess of £200m and Koeman needs to cut his salary bill and sell players in order to complete new registrations.

According to reports from Goal.com, Depay has led the way in reducing the expected outgoings by taking an immediate wage cut, with his annual wage set to drop from €7m to €5m.