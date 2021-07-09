Marco Asensio is looking forward to working under Carlo Ancelotti after returning from the 2020 Olympics with Spain.

Asensio wasn’t included in the Euro 2020 squad but he did make the Olympics, and he is hoping to use the games to continue to show he is fully over his serious knee injury.

In the season before last, Asensio missed 41 games through a cruciate ligament rupture, but he did feature regularly last season, bouncing back well as Real Madrid put together a La Liga title challenge, taking the race to the last day.

Having arrived in 2014, Asensio caught the back-end of Ancelotti‘s reign, but he will get another chance to work under the Italian this season, and he is already looking forward to getting to work.

“Yes, I only just signed in the winter, he was still the coach, but I am very excited for everything that comes after the national team (duties),” he said of working under Ancelotti for a second time in an interview with Marca.

Asensio also spoke about his serious injury and how he used to the time off, which amounted to as many as seven months, to improve his game.

He added: “In negative situations, one has to always take the positive.

“I have been able to work on other facets that I wanted to before but didn’t so much like tactically, the right foot. There are many things that through the injury you notice more.

“I have been able to see my games, analyse myself well.

“All this adds up and reflects on the pitch.”