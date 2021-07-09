Liverpool target Spanish international Adama Traore

Premier League giants Liverpool are considering a summer swoop for Spanish international Adama Traore.

Traore, who was included in Luis Enrique’s La Roja squad for Euro 2020 this summer, has been linked with a move away from Wolves this summer after declining a contract extension.

The former Barcelona youth team star has two years left on his current deal at Molineux but talks over a new contract have broken down in recent months.

According to reports from Football Insider, the Reds are now looking to take advantage of the stand off with a £30m bid ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Jurgen Klopp was linked with an offer for the 25-year-old last summer but Wolves rejected their advances amid confidence of retaining him at the club.

Traore has remained a regular for Wolves in the last two seasons, but he is strongly rumoured to be looking for a new challenge, following the departure of former boss Nuno Santo.