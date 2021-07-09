Keylor Navas was furious at the idea of Paris Saint-Germain signing Gianluigi Donnarumma

Paris Saint-Germain are moving aggressively this transfer window. Sergio Ramos has joined the French club on a free transfer from Real Madrid, while Gianluigi Donnarumma is on the verge of moving to Paris as well according to L’Equipe and carried by Diario AS. Donnarumma is currently preparing for Italy’s Euro 2020 final with England this Sunday night at Wembley Stadium.

The prospect of the Italian goalkeeper’s arrival in the French capital has caused quite a stir in PSG’s dressing room. Their current starting goalkeeper is former Madrid man Keylor Navas, with the Costa Rican reportedly furious at the news that a direct competitor was going to be brought in. He was so angry he said he’d leave the club, only for a lack of suitors willing to match his wage at PSG to scupper the idea.

Now that feelings have cooled, Navas is said to be ready to fight Donnarumma for the number one shirt, much like he did with Thibaut Courtois at Madrid in the 2018/19 season. That’s not to say the Donnarumma transfer is done and dusted, however; there’s still talk in Italy that he could join Jose Mourinho’s Roma.