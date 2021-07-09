Isco is keen to remain at Real Madrid despite reports he is set for an exit this summer.

AC Milan have been linked with the midfielder who has not impressed in recent years, scoring just twice and assisting four times in his last two seasons.

That disappointing form has led to claims Real Madrid will sell Isco this summer, but according to ABC via Managing Madrid, there has been no formal interest in the 29-year-old this summer, not from AC Milan or Sevilla, who have both been linked.

And that could mean the opportunity to stay in the Spanish capital, something Isco is keen to do for at least another year, according to the report.

Isco did work under current boss Carlo Ancelotti during the Italian’s first spell at the club, in fact, he was signed from Malaga by Ancelotti.

During that era, Isco made 66 La Liga appearances in just two seasons, scoring 12 times and assisting 16 goals.

He will be desperate to recapture that sort of form during his second spell under Ancelotti, and he might just have to, with his career currently at risk of tailing off much too soon.