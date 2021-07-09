Giorgio Chiellini has revealed what he said to Jordi Alba during that strange exchange ahead of the penalty shootout.

Spain crashed out of Euro 2020 at the semi-final stage earlier this week, losing on penalties against Italy at Wembley Stadium.

And ahead of the penalty shootout, Chiellini and Alba were involved in the traditional coin coss to decide which end the penalties would be taken and who would take the first spot kick.

During that coin toss, Chiellini was seen pushing Alba and laughing while the Spain captain remained pretty unamused and serious.

There were questions over what was being said after the game, and Chiellini has now revealed what happened in an interview with UEFA.

He said: “We had to say under which side to take the penalties and he made a mistake in the decision, I made him notice jokingly.”

That begs the question why Spain took penalties second, something teams usually opt against, while also taking penalties in front of the Italy fans.

Was that mistake held against Alba? That seems to be what Chiellini is claiming.