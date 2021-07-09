Ferland Mendy was a noticeable absence from Real Madrid’s pre-season as player returned this week.

Los Blancos players not involved in international competition this summer were all summoned back to Valdebebas for the first time this week to begin preparations for the new season.

But Mendy remains absent from images, despite being listed on the club’s list of players involved.

Though, he is at Valdebebas with Marca reporting the Frenchman is training indoors as he continues his rehabilitation from injury.

The 26-year-old suffered a calf injury last season that saw him miss five games, and the injury caused inflammation heading into the summer.

According to the report, that continues to cause him problems, and it is common with the type of injury he picked up.

It’s believed Mendy will not join the group for weeks yet, potentially returning to the grass at the end of July.

That will be a real blow to the full-back as he looks to impress new boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid’s La Liga season starts as early as the second week of August, meaning Mendy’s preparation for the new campaign could be rather limited.