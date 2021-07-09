Everton linked with Barcelona star Clement Lenglet

New Everton boss Rafa Benitez is reportedly planning a transfer overhaul with Barcelona‘s Clement Lenglet on his list of targets.

Benitez wants to bring in defensive reinforcements at the Premier League club in the coming weeks and French star Lenglet could be available for a fee of around £20m as per reports from Fichajes.com.

La Blaugrana head coach Ronald Koeman is aiming to trim his squad this summer with current La Liga financial rules blocking the registrations of new players in Catalonia.

Koeman has already completed three high profile free transfer moves so far this summer but their current wage bill is over the €200m annual wage limit.

Lenglet could be one of Koeman’s stars to be offloaded ahead of the new campaign with Eric Garcia mooted as his long term successor.

The 26-year-old started 29 league games last season but Garcia’s arrival could change his role within Koeman’s plans in the months ahead.