Barcelona face losing one of their most talented youngsters amid a contract stand-off.

The Catalan giants already have more than one contract issue between Lionel Messi and the new signings they cannot register until they reduce their salary total.

And they now have one more to worry about with reports young talent Ilaix Moriba is yet to agree a new deal.

According to Dermot Corrigan of The Athletic, the 18-year-old has not been called for pre-season training due to the contract stand-off, and it could lead him to be sold this summer.

As things stand, Ilaix is out of contract next summer, and if he does not sign a new deal, he will likely have to be sold for Barca to avoid losing him for free next year.

The youngster made 18 senior appearances last season and looks to be a very big talent, with Transfermarkt already valuing him as high as €25million.

With all that is going on at Camp Nou at the moment and the talent Barca are likely to lose as they look to raise money for Messi’s deal, the last thing they need is to lose their homegrown talent.

Ilaix looks to be one of the sharpest to come out of La Lasia in the current generation, along with Pedri, and losing him would be a huge blow.