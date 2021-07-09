Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reportedly contacted Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann ahead of a potential move.

Girezmann has been in hot water this week after a video emerged of him mocking Japanese workers, something he later apologized for.

The video’s timing was not great, particularly with reports the Frenchman could be sold to free up money for Lionel Messi to sign a new deal.

Messi is unable to sign his current extension due to Barca being over their wage cap. And needing to raise a more than €170million, it’s though at least one of the club’s biggest earners will have to be sold.

Griezmann is certainly one of those, and according to FootMercato via Mundo Deportivo, City boss Guardiola has already contacted the French forward personally to see if he might be available.

Griezmann remains under contract for another three years at Camp Nou, but his sale could help Barca significantly in their bid to reduce wages and bring in money.

Transfermakt value him at £54million as things stand, but having bought Griezmann for £108million only two years ago, Barca are not likely to accept such a reduced fee.