Here are your Spanish football morning headlines for July 8.

Ramos accidentally announced

It’s well-known at this point that Sergio Ramos has signed a contract to become a PSG player, but the Ligue 1 club are yet to officially confirm it.

Though, they did accidentally confirm it with a publish article on their website which was later taken down.

The article shared quotes from Ramos, which read: “This number four, I appreciate it a lot out of superstition, because I had it from the start of my career, and then it accompanied me throughout my life, continued [with] me, brought good luck, and a lot of victories.

“Now number four is part of me as a person and as a professional. For me, it’s a privilege to be able to wear this number in such a great team, Paris Saint-Germain. So it will be very special to be able to wear my number here in Paris.”

Barca’s Euro profit

Barcelona are set to make a healthy profit from Euro 2020.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan club are entitled to €9,000 per day when a player is injured during the tournament.

That is the case for Ousmane Dembélé, who looks set to miss up to four months.

New contract in works for Luis Enrique

Barcelona are set to hand Luis Enrique a new contract amid an impressive Euro 2020 campaign.

Though, the former Barcelona boss will have to hold on a little.

Diario AS report Luis Enrique will get a new deal, but only when qualification for the World Cup in confirmed.

As things stand, he is tied down until 2024.