Spanish football evening headlines: Ramos joins PSG, Simeone renews with Atletico, Isco waiting to speak to Ancelotti

Spanish football evening headlines for July 8th

Sergio Ramos officially joins Paris Saint-Germain

Sergio Ramos has officially joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer from Real Madrid. The Andalusian leaves the Santiago Bernabeu after 16 years and 22 titles, signing a two-year deal with the French club that will take him up to summer 2023.

Diego Simeone renews with Atletico Madrid to 2024

Diego Simeone has renewed his contract with Atletico Madrid to 2024 according to Marca. The Argentine arrived in the Spanish capital as coach in 2011, leading los rojiblancos to eight titles. The most recent of those is last season’s La Liga, something Simeone will be keen to defend this coming campaign.

Isco wants to speak with Carlo Ancelotti before deciding future at Real Madrid

Isco’s future at Real Madrid is up in the air according to Diario AS. The Andalusian had decided to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer due to a lack of first-team opportunities, but the return of Carlo Ancelotti to replace Zinedine Zidane has changed the landscape for the 28-year-old playmaker. He won’t make his final decision until he’s spoken to the Italian.

