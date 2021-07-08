Sergio Ramos officially joins Paris Saint-Germain

Sergio Ramos has officially joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer from Real Madrid. The Andalusian leaves the Santiago Bernabeu after 16 years and 22 titles, signing a two-year deal with the French club that will take him up to the summer of 2023. “The best place to keep dreaming,” he posted on Twitter. “We’ll fight with everything and for everything.”

El mejor lugar para seguir soñando, el mejor club para seguir ganando. Vamos a luchar con todo y por todo. Allez @PSG_espanol!#IciCestParis #WeAreParis pic.twitter.com/8ZcPCBuyMs — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) July 8, 2021

Ramos will be pleased to have been able to sign the two-year deal in Paris he was denied in Madrid. Florentino Perez was clear from the jump that the 35-year-old centre-back would only get a single-year deal at the Santiago Bernabeu due to his age and injury record. Ramos believed he had earned a multi-year option, something PSG evidently agree with.

The French giants are moving aggressively this window, responding to the blow of losing Ligue Un to Lille last season. Neymar has been tied down to a long-term deal, while negotiations with Kylian Mbappe are ongoing. Georginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi and Gianluigi Donnarumma have all been brought in alongside Ramos to bolster the squad.