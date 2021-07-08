Paris Saint-Germain linked with move for Real Madrid target Paul Pogba

Paris Saint-Germain are considering a move for Paul Pogba according to well-connected French journalist Julien Laurens. Pogba, currently at Manchester United, has been a man linked with Real Madrid several times in the recent past.

PSG are considering a move for Paul Pogba, sources have told @LaurensJulien 🤯 pic.twitter.com/oFYI4sdcNW — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 8, 2021

Pogba, 28, has a year left on his United contract. The Premier League giants would therefore need to either renew his deal at Old Trafford this summer or sell him for a fee; they wouldn’t countenance the idea of allowing him to leave on a free transfer in the summer of 2022. The Frenchman was superb for his country at Euro 2020, but proved unable to prevent their shock exit at the hands of Switzerland in the last 16.

Pogba was born in Lagny-sur-Marne to Guinean parents. He joined United in 2009 from Le Havre, breaking through at Old Trafford in 2011 before switching to Italy with Juventus in 2012. He re-joined United in 2016 for a then-world-record fee of €105m, but has been unable to show his best in his second spell.