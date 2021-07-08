New Atletico Madrid signing Marcos Paulo was among just a handful senior players to report for pre-season training yesterday.

The La Lga champions began their preparations for the new season Wednesday at Ciudad Deportiva Wanda, but there were only a handful of familiar faces.

New winger Paulo was one of them having joined on a free transfer from Fluminese on Monday.

The 20-year-old will add much-needed depth to the frontline as Atleti look to defend their title.

Aside from Paulo, the other senior players involved included Jan Oblak, Stefan Savic, Mario Hermoso, Saul Niguez and Geoffrey Kondogbia among others, while as many as 13 youth players took part.

The players who are yet to return have been given extra time off due to their international commitments this summer.

The full list of players involved in the first day of pre-season includes:

Oblak, Grbic, San Román, Christian, Arias, Ricard, Savic, Marco Moreno, Hermoso, Montero, Manu Sánchez, Riquelme, Kondogbia, Javi Serrano, Saúl, Alberto Moreno, Germán Valera, Marcos Paulo, Mario Soriano, Giuliano, Camello, Saponjic and Borja Garcés.

Image by Atletico Madrid