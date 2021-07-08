It seems the pig’s head taught him nothing.

Luis Figo’s move from Barcelona to Real Madrid in 2000 for €62 million set La Liga alight and became one of the pivotal moments in the history of the rivalry.

The famous pig’s head incident followed and the Portuguese winger was never forgiven by Barca fans for jumping ship the way he did.

Figo went on to spend five years with Los Blancos, making 164 La Liga appearances, eight less than he managed in his five years at Camp Nou.

But it seems his allegiance remains with Real Madrid rather than Barcelona.

That’s because, according to Sport, Figo has agreed to play for Real Madrid over Barcelona when the two clubs face off in a special Legends Clasico in Israel on July 20.

The fixtures is set to feature the likes of Ronaldinho, Deco, Rivaldo and others.

But it seems Figo will be on the opposing side to all three of those players, representing Los Blancos against his former club.