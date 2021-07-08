The Royal Spanish Football Federation are set to reward Luis Enrique with a new contract.

Luis Enrique impressed at Euro 2020 with his leadership, taking Spain to the semi-finals in spite of their disastrous build-up due to a positive coronavirus test in camp.

Few in Spain fancied the national team to reach the advanced stages of the competition, but they managed to reach the penultimate stage and were a penalty shootout away from the final.

Luis Enrique deserves a huge amount of credit for that, and according to Diario AS, he is now set to be rewarded with a new contract.

According to the report, the RFEF will offer him a new deal once qualification to the 2022 World Cup is secured.

Spain are top after three games in their qualifying group, but Sweden are only a point behind with a game in hand.

La Roja are already looking assured of at least a play-off spot, which is given to second place, currently five points ahead of third-placed Greece, but again having played a game more.

It’s understood the new contract would take Luis Enrique up until at least the end of Euro 2024, with his current deal set to expire at the end of 2022.