Liverpool reportedly leading chase for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul

Saul is hot property this summer. Atletico Madrid don’t look flush with cash, and have been careful in making moves to reinforce their title-winning side. It’s within this context that Saul’s future has been called into question; the midfielder has been linked with a €40m move to Liverpool according to reports surfacing in England carried by Diario AS.

Bayern Munich were linked with Saul back in the spring, but the tune soon changed to indicate that his future was most likely either at the Wanda Metropolitano or in the Premier League. Liverpool have lost Georginio Wijnaldum to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, and are a logical option.

Saul has a contract with Atletico until 2026, with a release clause of €150m. The club haven’t set a price, but it’s thought a fee in the region of €40m could be enough to prise him from the Spanish capital given market realities and the fact that he’s no longer a guaranteed starter under Diego Simeone.

Atletico have brought in Argentine talent Rodrigo de Paul to bolster a midfield that also contains Koke, Thomas Lemar and Marcos Llorente, not to mention Herrera and Kondogbia. The time has come where, for both parties, a move sounds pretty good. As well as Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea have also been connected with a move for Saul.