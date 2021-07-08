Diego Simeone renews with Atletico Madrid to 2024

Diego Simeone has renewed his contract with Atletico Madrid to 2024 according to Marca. The Argentine arrived in the Spanish capital as coach in 2011, leading los rojiblancos to eight titles. The most recent of those is last season’s La Liga, something Simeone will be keen to defend this coming campaign.

It’s been an extension worked on since mid-December, when Miguel Angel Gil Marin revealed negotiations were taking place. Simeone is now the longest-serving coach in Atletico’s history and the longest-serving coach currently in charge in Spanish football.

As well as Simeone, his entire coaching staff, key to Atletico’s success, has also renewed. This includes Nelson Vivas, El Profe Ortega, Vercellone and Hernan Bonvicini. Simeone has won 316 games as coach of los rojiblancos, a feat not even the legendary Luis Aragones has equalled.

The logical ambition of this new stage of Simeone’s reign at the Wanda Metropolitano is the Champions League. It’s the one title he’s failed to lift during his time in the Spanish capital, despite reaching the final in 2014 and 2016; both of which they lost to great rivals Real Madrid.