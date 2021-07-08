Real Madrid are said to be interesting in making a move for Everton star Richarlison this summer.

Los Blancos are looking to strengthen in key positions but on a budget given their tender financial position.

Los Blancos are more than €900million in debt, meaning silly-money transfers appear to be out of reach this summer.

And according to Goal, that could lead new boss Carlo Ancelotti to ‘call an old friend’.

That ‘old friend’ is Everton‘s Richarlison, who Ancelotti is reportedly considering bringing to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Just what it would cost for Real Madrid to land the Brazilian striker remains to be seen given he has a contract until 2024 at Everton.

He is also valued at £49.5million by Transfermarkt, which could make him difficult to land for Real Madrid.

But if the alternative is Kylian Mbappe – and admittedly that is a difficult comparison to make given the Frenchman’s elite talent – Richarlison would save Real Madrid some serious money, especially if the transfer proved successful.

Richarlison is currently at Copa América with Brazil and any deal would likely be a little later in the summer when Sunday’s final is done and the 24-year-old has enjoyed some much-needed time on holiday.