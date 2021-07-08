Barcelona will have the opportunity to make another €7million as they seek to raise money to sign Lionel Messi to a new contract.

Messi‘s new contract remains pending until Barcelona can either get under their La Liga salary cap or earn enough money to ensure the Argentine’s new deal is only worth 25% of incoming cash.

And that had forced them to act quickly with player sales, shipping out players like Junior Firpo and Matheus Fernandes very quickly this summer.

And they may well have the opportunity to make another €7million with Getafe searching for a way to sign 23-year-old midfielder Carles Alena.

Getafe president Angel Torres recently told Sport: “Aleñá’s operation is pending on Messi’s.

“The boy wants to come to Getafe and Barcelona knows it.

“I think it will have a happy ending. I am negotiating directly with Barcelona and I hope Aleñá is here before we go to La Manga.”

Alena spent last season on loan at Getafe, making 22 La Liga appearances under Pepe Bordalas as they dodged the drop.

Bordalas has since moved on, but Sport claim Alena likes the idea of working under new boss Michel, and a fee of €7million is being discussed.

Alena is valued at €15.7million by Transfermarkt, but he is out of contract next summer, and going by what Torres has said, the young midfielder has no intention of extending his deal at Camp Nou.