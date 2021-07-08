Barcelona faced with a tricky situation at left-back heading into the new season

Summer is in full-swing now, and so is the transfer market. Euro 2020 and the Copa America has taken up all the attention so far this window, but now that both are coming to a close the rumour mill is beginning to get going.

One position of interest for Barcelona, according to Diario Sport, is left-back. As things stand, due to the blaugrana’s financial situation, they won’t have any first-team back-up to Jordi Alba.

Alba has no intention of leaving the club this summer, so his continuity is taken for granted. The club are content with his level of performance these last couple of seasons, besides.

Barcelona had intended on bringing in a low-cost left-back to serve as his deputy now that Junior Firpo has joined Leeds United. Several names were sounded out, but the club’s well-publicised financial troubles have made such a deal impractical. That means they may have to field right-backs Sergino Dest, Emerson or Sergi Roberto on the left in case of emergency.

Otherwise, Ronald Koeman would have to call on Alejandro Balde to play there. The idea is to blood the Barcelona B youngster into the first-team over the course of the season, although their lack of options in his position may mean his ascension to the bright lights of Camp Nou may occur faster than anticipated.