Barcelona have been given the green light to go ahead with renovations of Camp Nou and their other venues.

The Federation of Neighborhood Associations of Barcelona and the CUP objected plans for Barcelona to renovate Camp Nou, while also relocating Estadi Johan Cruyff and building a basketball arena on its former site, just opposite Camp Nou.

But after a hearing with the third section of the Administrative Litigation Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia, the appeals have been rejected.

That means Barcelona have ‘definitive’ permission to go ahead with the plans, according to Marca, which are named ‘Espai Barca’.

As part of the renovations, Camp Nou would see two of its current tiers rebuilt with fresh reinforcements elsewhere in the ground, plenty of uplifting and crucially, a new roof that would cover the entirety of the ground.

Camp Nou famously has one roof, partially covering just one stand, but the club are keen to give the stadium a makeover, much like Real Madrid are in the process of doing with Santiago Bernabeu.

The Estadi Johan Cruyff segment of the plans have already been completed, finishing in 2019, and work on the Nou Palau Blaugrana basketball arena is expected to begin next year.

This definitive permission is a huge boost for Barca in their bid to improve Camp Nou, in particular, but it remains to be seen whether they can act on it any time soon given the club’s grave financial issues, currently around €1billion in debt.

