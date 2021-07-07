La Liga News

Villarreal and Carlos Bacca agree to part ways

Colombian forward Carlos Bacca has left Villarreal this Thursday after both parties agreed to terminate the player’s contract according to Marca, bringing to an end Bacca’s four-year spell at La Ceramica. He joined in 2016 from Milan on an initial season-long loan that was made permanent at the end of that year.

Bacca struggled to earn a guaranteed starting spot, however, and his prominence at La Ceramica faded with each passing year. The Colombian played nine league games as a starter under Unai Emery last term, coming off the bench 14 times. He earned more game-time in the Europa League, but the leadership at Villarreal don’t see him in their plans for this coming campaign.

Villarreal will now enter the market in search of a new frontman, with Congolese forward Cedric Bakambu thought to be a frontrunner. He’s already belonged to Villarreal for two-and-a-half seasons, but has been at Chinese side Beijing Guoan in a joint-ownership arrangement. Bakambu is due to spend six more months in China, but could be brought to La Liga early.

Posted by

Tags Carlos Bacca Villarreal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.