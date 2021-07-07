Sergio Ramos is already in Paris ahead of his proposed move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Ramos is now a free agent having officially left Real Madrid at the end of his contract at the start of this month.

And it quickly became clear that PSG would be his most likely destination.

It has been well known for more than a week that talks have been ongoing between Ramos and PSG, and it does now seem as though the move will go ahead.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Ramos has now traveled to the French capital ahead of completing his new deal.

It’s expected Ramos will sign a two-year deal having been asked to settle for one year at Real Madrid.

The 36-year-old who missed much of last season through injury eventually decided to accept Real Madrid’s offer, but he has admitted he left it too late to accept the offer and it was taken off the table.