Samuel Umtiti changes his tune and is open to leaving Barcelona on loan

Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti is beginning to understand that his time at Camp Nou is coming to a close according to Diario Sport. The blaugrana are desperate to move on the Frenchman to lower their wage bill and free up the funds to retain the services of Lionel Messi, but until recently Umtiti’s line has always been that he intends to fulfil his contract at Camp Nou.

Umtiti has changed his tune, however, and is willing to contemplate going out on loan for the 2021/22 season. The Frenchman doesn’t want to get into a dispute with Barcelona and jeopardise his image as well as future career prospects. Still just 27, Umtiti has time to get his career back on track.

Umtiti earns a net salary of €8m per season, and is contracted until the summer of 2023. He found it impossible to put together a good run in the Barcelona first team last season, continually troubled by a knee injury that’s haunted him since his outstanding performance at the 2018 World Cup. Barcelona don’t believe he’ll be able to regain his form in Catalonia.