Here are your Spanish football morning headlines for June 7.

Pique’s verdict

Gerard Pique has praised Spain‘s efforts at Euro 2020 after their penalty shootout defeat to Italy on Tuesday night.

“Great tournament from the seleccion. It’s to feel proud. To arrive in the semi-finals of the Euros has a lot of merit.

“I don’t think that there was a better team in the competition, but the penalties are cruel at times.

“Much strength to the team.”

Messi reaches the final

Lionel Messi could finally claim international silverware having reached the Copa América final.

Argentina needed penalties to advance past Colombia but advance they did.

Messi and his teammates will face Brazil in the final on Sunday.

Lineker’s Pedri verdict

BBC presenter Gary Lineker has praised Barcelona midfielder Pedri after his performance for Spain.

Pedri impressed again as Spain took Italy to penalties in the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

He said: “Pedri is soooo good. Absolute superstar in the making. Gorgeous footballer.”