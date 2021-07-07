Pedri the star of La Roja’s Euro 2020 campaign

La Roja have a bright future in international football; they’ve proved that. But they also have a bright present in Barcelona midfielder Pedri according to Marca. The 18-year-old starlet has dominated Euro 2020, becoming one of Luis Enrique’s most trusted lieutenants. He has years at the top ahead.

“Has anyone seen what Pedri, a boy of 18 years of age, has done?” Luis Enrique said after Spain lost to Italy on penalties in the semi-final of the competition last night; a game where Pedri completed 65 of the 67 passes he attempted. “Not even Don Andres Iniesta has done it.”

Pedri has played 69 games this season for club and country. Both Ronald Koeman and Luis Enrique trust him with their lives, with the teenager from the Canary Islands proving a fundamental piece in both Barcelona and Spain’s midfields throughout his debut season amongst the elite of the elite.

Pedri covered an incredible amount of ground for Spain throughout the tournament and racked up key passes and pre-assists. But the most impressive football he played was the subtle rather than the sublime; small turns, loaded with confidence and audacity, that hinted at a footballer at home in his surroundings.