Paris Saint-Germain medical staff blown away by Sergio Ramos’ impeccable physical condition

Sergio Ramos has officially joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer from Real Madrid according to Mundo Deportivo. The Andalusian has signed a two-year deal at the Parc des Princes.

Ramos is a big signing for Mauricio Pochettino, who’ll hope he can improve PSG after a disappointing campaign that saw them lose the Ligue Un title to Lille and be dumped out of the Champions League by Manchester City.

Ramos arrived in Paris this morning accompanied by a 13-person entourage that included his entire family. Ramos underwent his medical at noon before heading to PSG’s offices with his wife – Pilar Rubio – and his children to sign his contract.

He was greeted by a large group of PSG fans, and apparently astounded club medics by his physical condition. Ramos is known to be a man driven by a need to compete, and will be chomping at the bit to prove he still has what it takes to mix it with the big boys after being excluded from Luis Enrique’s La Roja squad at Euro 2020 this summer.

🚨| PSG's medical staff was blown away by Sergio Ramos' incredible physical shape during his tests today. @mohamedbouhafsi #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) July 7, 2021

Ramos has lifted four Champions League titles with Madrid, a trait that PSG hope he’ll be able to bring to Paris. Reports indicate he’ll earn about €12m net per season at PSG, the same figure he earned at Madrid. He’ll wear the number four shirt to maintain the SR4 brand he’s been cultivating over the years.

Ramos said goodbye to his Madrid teammates on their WhatsApp group, revealing he expects a PSG v Madrid final in next season’s Champions League and wishing them well under Carlo Ancelotti in the coming campaign; except, of course, for that match.