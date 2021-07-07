Marcelo ready to lead Real Madrid

Marcelo, Real Madrid’s veteran Brazilian defender, has returned to Valdebebas for what could be his final pre-season at the club. He’ll captain the club for the 2021/22 season, taking over the armband from Paris Saint-Germain-bound Sergio Ramos.

His contract ends next summer and it looks like his time at Madrid will come to an end when it does, with Miguel Gutierrez and Ferland Mendy the left-back pair of the future. He will, however, according to Diario AS, look to be more than a symbolic captain; he’s ready for the responsibility.

Marcelo has started pre-season more motivated than ever. The Brazilian has been seen to be smiling widely, in good shape upon his return from vacation; as well as chilling on paradisiacal beaches, he’s been hitting the gym.

“It’s an honour to begin my 16th season at Real Madrid and even more so as the captain of the best club in the world,” he wrote on social media. “Season 2021/22 begins now!” La Fabrica products, like Gutierrez and Victor Chust, commented on the post, demonstrating the strength of their relationship with the veteran.

Marcelo’s relationship with new coach Carlo Ancelotti is strong. The Italian, who’s just returned to the Santiago Bernabeu from Premier League side Everton, got the best out of the Brazilian during his first stint in the Spanish capital. Marcelo believes his presence, as well as the renowned coach Antonio Pintus, will get the best out of him and Madrid as a collective.