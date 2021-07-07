Spain boss Luis Enrique has delivered a glowing verdict on midfielder Pedri after a hugely impressive Euro 2020.

The 18-year-old played a huge part in a long, arduous season with Barcelona before turning up at Euro 2020 looking fresh and inspired.

The young midfielder was one of La Roja‘s players of the tournament as they reached the semi-final before suffering a defeat on penalties to Italy on Tuesday night.

And after that heartbreaking ending to Spain’s Euro 2020 efforts, Luis Enrique took the time to single out Pedri for praise.

He even spoke about how the midfielder has outdone Andres Iniesta in doing what he has done at such a young age.

“Has anyone noticed what an 18-year-old boy named Pedri has done in the Euros? Not even don Andres Iniesta has done it,” said Luis Enrique, as cited by Marca.

“What Pedri has done in these Euros I have never seen with an 18-year-old, not from anyone in the Euros, World Cups, Olympic games, it’s something away from all logic.

“I’m delighted that many more are aboard the Pedri bandwagon.”

Pedri’s long season now continues following a call-up to the Olympic games, where he will compete across two weeks starting on July 21.

The young midfielder is then likely to be given a small period of time off ahead of the La Liga season which could see him miss some of Barcelona’s early-season games.