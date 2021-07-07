Lionel Messi has raved over Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who was heroic on Tuesday night.

Martinez impressed for Argentina as they reached the final of Copa América with a penalty shootout win over Colombia.

Lauturo Martinez put Argentina in front before Luis Dias leveled just after the hour-mark.

Penalties ensued and Martinez was heroic, saving no fewer than three penalties to send Argentina to the final of the competition.

And after the game, Messi gave all credit to Martinez for his efforts.

He said, as cited by Sport: “It was hard, we deserved it. It was difficult in moments, but we have ‘Dibu’, he is a phenomenon. I am very happy for him. He deserves it.

Argentina will now face hosts Brazil in the final on Sunday (UK time) when Martinez is likely to have another busy evening.

The Aston Villa star has gone from strength-to-strength since stepping in to replace the then injured Bernd Leno at Arsenal after the restart in the season before last.

He was then sold to Villa as he searched for regular football and he has continued to impress for the Midlands side as they established themselves in the Premier League.