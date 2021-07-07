Argentina star Lionel Messi has warned his teammates over Neymar Jr ahead of the Copa América final.

Messi and his teammates reached the final following a nervy penalty shootout against Colombia last night.

Argentina took the lead in the game through Lauturo Martinez, but an equaliser from Luis Diaz forced extra-time and ultimately penalties.

Three penalty saves later from Emiliano Martinez and Argentina’s passage through to the final of the competition was sealed, giving the Messi the opportunity to finally win a major trophy with his nation.

But standing in the way of La Albiceleste are hosts and Brazil and Messi’s former Barcelona teammate Neymar Jr.

And ahead of Sunday’s final between the two South American heavyweights, Messi has warned his teammates about the threat Neymar poses.

He said, as cited by Sport: “Brazil, with Neymar, are going to be very difficult.

“We know his potential, what he does individually.”

The final will take place at Maracana at 1am UK time (2am Spanish time) on Sunday morning.

And that game will be followed by the Euro 2020 final, which takes place on Sunday evening between Italy and the winner of England and Denmark.