Gerard Pique has praised Spain’s efforts at Euro 2020 following their heartbreaking exit at the semi-final stage.

La Roja dominated Italy against the odds at Wembley, though they had to come from behind with Alvaro Morata canceling out Federico Chiesa’s brilliant opener.

Extra-time and penalties followed but it all ended in heartbreak for Spain after misses from Dani Olmo and Alvaro Morata.

Italy missed their first spot-kick but held their nerve from there, progressing to the final.

Nevertheless, there is a feeling of pride following the defeat and former centre-back Pique has already moved to praise La Roja for their efforts.

“Great tournament from the seleccion. One feels proud. To arrive in the semi-finals of the Euros has a lot of merit,” said Pique on Twitter.

“I don’t think that there was a better team in the competition, but the penalties are cruel at times.

“Much strength to the team.”

Spain will now head home following their Euro 2020 exit with the players getting some much-needed time on holiday, while Italy march on to the Wembley final, where they will play either England or Denmark.

That second semi-final takes place tonight, also at Wembley, with the final set for Sunday evening.