Barcelona confirm another player exit

Barcelona have confirmed full-back Sergio Akieme has joined Almeria in a permanent deal worth €3.5million.

The former Spain youth international made 37 appearances for the Andalusian club on loan last season as they fell just short of promotion to La Liga.

The purchase option had been included in the original deal and was thought to have been made an obligation after he played more than 22 games.

The 23-year-old had been a regular for the Blaugrana B’s side in the 2019/20 campaign – making 27 appearances – following a summer switch from Rayo Vallecano, for whom he made two La Liga outings.

Akieme was born in Madrid through Equatoguinean parents and spent his youth careers between Getafe and Rayo, for whom he was regarded as a promising player, while he represented Spain up to Under-19 level.

Barcelona are now set on a drive of player exits and raising funds for their precarious financial situation.