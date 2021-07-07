Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann has already apologised to Rakuten chief Hiroshi Mikitani.

Griezmann and teammate Ousmane Dembélé featured on a controversial video that appeared to show them mocking Japanese workers, leading to claims of racism.

Swiftly after the video was leaked, Griezmann apologised on Twitter and claimed that he was not racist.

He tweeted: “I have always been committed against any form of discrimination. For the past few days, some people have wanted to pass me off as the man I am not.

“I firmly refute the accusations made against me and I am sorry if I could offend my Japanese friends.”

Despite that, the Japonese CEO of one of Barcelona’s main sponsors Rakuten, Hiroshi Mikitani, tweeted to say he would be seeking answers from the club on the issue.

But according to RAC1 via Sport, Griezmann has ‘already been in contact’ to apologise to Mikitani and Dembélé is expected to do the same in the ‘coming hours’.