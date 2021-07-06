Barcelona La Liga

Watch: Pedri has the football world swooning with astonishing first-half performance for La Roja

La Roja faced Italy at Wembley Stadium in London on Tuesday evening for a place in the final of Euro 2020. Luis Enrique made a big selection decision pre-game, opting to drop Alvaro Morata, who he’s backed to the hilt this summer, and preferring to opt for Mikel Oyarzabal as a false nine.

Spain opened their Euro 2020 campaign with disappointing draws against Sweden and Poland, before clicking in a 5-0 beating of Slovakia to secure their place in the knockout phase. They then saw off Croatia, after extra-time, in a 5-3 thriller, before getting past Switzerland in the quarter-final on penalties.

The first half was tightly contested, with Spain seeing the majority of the ball but failing to put the Italians to the sword in a way their build-up play merited. The performance of 18-year-old Pedri, at the heart of the Spanish midfield, had everyone watching swooning, however. The Barcelona starlet has had an incredible tournament, nerveless on the biggest stage.

