Watch: Pedri has the football world swooning with astonishing first-half performance for La Roja

La Roja faced Italy at Wembley Stadium in London on Tuesday evening for a place in the final of Euro 2020. Luis Enrique made a big selection decision pre-game, opting to drop Alvaro Morata, who he’s backed to the hilt this summer, and preferring to opt for Mikel Oyarzabal as a false nine.
Amazing stat. Pedri is 18 years old https://t.co/HLhrKBDYdQ
— Simon Kuper (@KuperSimon) July 6, 2021
Spain opened their Euro 2020 campaign with disappointing draws against Sweden and Poland, before clicking in a 5-0 beating of Slovakia to secure their place in the knockout phase. They then saw off Croatia, after extra-time, in a 5-3 thriller, before getting past Switzerland in the quarter-final on penalties.
The first half was tightly contested, with Spain seeing the majority of the ball but failing to put the Italians to the sword in a way their build-up play merited. The performance of 18-year-old Pedri, at the heart of the Spanish midfield, had everyone watching swooning, however. The Barcelona starlet has had an incredible tournament, nerveless on the biggest stage.
What do you mean Pedri's only 18? 🤯
Watch and listen on the BBC https://t.co/aSUp58i3Qr #ITAESP #euro2020 #bbceuro2020 pic.twitter.com/Sj7L7gQI9b
— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 6, 2021