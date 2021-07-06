Watch: Jorginho converts Italy’s winning penalty like a man with ice flowing through his veins

La Roja faced Italy at Wembley Stadium in London on Tuesday evening for a place in the final of Euro 2020, losing 4-2 on penalties after drawing 1-1 after extra-time.

ICE IN JORGINHO'S VEINS 🥶 The man to take #ITA to the #EURO2020 final 👑 pic.twitter.com/Al96aneIla — Goal (@goal) July 6, 2021

The first half was tightly contested, with Spain seeing the majority of the ball but failing to put the Italians to the sword. The performance of 18-year-old Pedri, at the heart of the Spanish midfield, had everyone watching swooning.

It was the Italians, however, that took a potentially decisive lead on the hour mark. They broke ruthlessly in a counter-attack instigated by the excellent Gianluigi Donnarumma and finished artfully by Federico Chiesa. Spain got back on level terms heading into the final ten minutes; Alvaro Morata, much maligned this summer, finished superbly after being played in by Dani Olmo.

This is the coldest penalty kick I’ve seen in a big game since Zidane’s panenka in the World Cup final vs Buffon. Jorginho is a killer. pic.twitter.com/LGidKnvcJg — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) July 6, 2021

Morata went from hero to villain in the penalty shootout, however, missing a decisive penalty for Spain that enabled Jorginho to convert the winning kick with composure; the Italian finished like a man with ice flowing through his veins. Roberto Mancini’s men will face either England or Denmark in Sunday evening’s final.