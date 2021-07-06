Watch: Giorgio Chiellini hilariously embraces Jordi Alba during coin toss for penalty shootout

La Roja faced Italy at Wembley Stadium in London on Tuesday evening for a place in the final of Euro 2020, losing 4-2 on penalties after drawing 1-1 after extra-time.

The first half was tightly contested, with Spain seeing the majority of the ball but failing to put the Italians to the sword. The performance of 18-year-old Pedri, at the heart of the Spanish midfield, had everyone watching swooning.

Amazing stat. Pedri is 18 years old https://t.co/HLhrKBDYdQ — Simon Kuper (@KuperSimon) July 6, 2021

It was the Italians, however, that took a potentially decisive lead on the hour mark. They broke ruthlessly in a counter-attack instigated by the excellent Gianluigi Donnarumma and finished artfully by Federico Chiesa. Spain got back on level terms heading into the final ten minutes; Alvaro Morata, much maligned this summer, finished superbly after being played in by Dani Olmo.

ITALY HAVE DONE IT! THEY BOOK THEIR PLACE IN THE EURO 2020 FINAL! 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/9qIynJzOev — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 6, 2021

Morata went from hero to villain in the penalty shootout, however, missing a decisive penalty for Spain that enabled Jorginho to convert the winning kick with composure. Roberto Mancini’s men will face either England or Denmark in the final.

There was a funny moment just before the penalty shootout got underway between both captains, Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini and Spain’s Jordi Alba. The former embraced the latter tightly during the coin toss; although Alba didn’t seem to appreciate it.