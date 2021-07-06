Spanish football evening headlines: Luis Enrique drops Morata, Hakimi joins PSG, Barcelona forced to get creative with their full-backs

Spanish football evening headlines for July 6th

Luis Enrique drops Alvaro Morata for La Roja’s Euro 2020 semi-final with Italy

Luis Enrique has named his starting lineup for La Roja’s titanic Euro 2020 semi-final with Italy, and there’s a big shock; Alvaro Morata, the man the Asturian has backed to the hilt this summer, has been left out, with Mikel Oyarzabal preferred.

Read more here.

Achraf Hakimi joins Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain have taken no prisoners so far this transfer window. The French club have already recruited Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool and Gianluigi Donnarumma from Milan; now, according to Marca, they’ve signed former Real Madrid man Achraf Hakimi from Serie A champions Inter.

Read more here.

Barcelona’s plan for their full-backs

Barcelona’s financial problems have been well-documented this summer, with Joan Laporta’s principal ambition being to bring down their wage bill to give them the financial wiggle room to renew Lionel Messi’s contract. Because of that, according to Mundo Deportivo, they’re going to have to be creative with how they manage their full-back situation.

Read more here.