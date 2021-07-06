Neymar Jr is hoping for a date with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi and Argentina in the Copa América final

Lucas Paqueta was once again on the scoresheet for Brazil last night as they booked their place in the Copa América final with a 1-0 win over Peru in the semi-finals.

Tite’s men are now waiting to learn their opponents in the final, which will take place on Sunday, with the other semi-final being played this evening.

Argentina take on Colombia for the right to face on the hosts in the competition’s showpiece event, and Brazil and PSG star Neymar Jr already knows who he wants.

“I want Argentine because I have many friends there, I want to face them, and may Brazil win,” said Neymar, as cited by Mundo Deportivo.

Neymar spent four years at Barcelona with Lionel Messi, winning eight titles, including the Champions League.

But he could wind up being one of the main obstacles standing between Messi and some long-awaited international silverware come Sunday with Argentina favourites to reach the final over Colombia.