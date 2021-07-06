Spain have been dealt a significant injury blow ahead of their Euro 2020 semi-final with Italy.

La Roja face one of the tournament’s most impressive teams to-date this evening as they face off with rivals Italy at Wembley Stadium, in London.

A place in the Euro 2020 final awaits, against one of England or Denmark, and there is no doubt Spain have already surprised many by reaching this point.

Luis Enrique‘s men had the worst possible preparation coming into this competition on the back of a positive coronavirus test in camp, but they have turned up when it matters most and find themselves one step away from the final as a result.

But ahead of the semi-final, they have lost one player who has changed the minds of many people over the course of Euro 2020.

Winger Pablo Sarabia was a player many felt should not have made the squad, but he has impressed since, and to the point that no one could argue with his including for the quarter-final win over Switzerland.

But during that taxing win, which saw Spain play out 120 minutes and penalties, Sarabia suffered an injury to his abductor which will rule him out for the clash with Italy tonight.

Luis Enrique confirmed in a press conference, as cited by Diario AS: “They are all available apart from Pablo Sarabia who is not going to be able to be in the game.”

That’s a bitter blow for Spain, who are now likely to start with either Gerard Moreno or Dani Olmo in Sarabia’s place.