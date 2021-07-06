Luis Enrique drops Alvaro Morata for La Roja’s Euro 2020 semi-final with Italy

Luis Enrique has named his starting lineup for La Roja’s titanic Euro 2020 semi-final with Italy, and there’s a big shock; Alvaro Morata, the man the Asturian has backed to the hilt this summer, has been left out, with Mikel Oyarzabal preferred.

Luis Enrique opted to start Unai Simon in goal, behind a back four of Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte and Jordi Alba. Sergio Busquets will anchor the midfield, with Pedri and Koke either side of the Barcelona veteran. Oyarzabal will most likely operate as a false nine, flanked by Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres. Italy coach Roberto Mancini brought in Emerson to replace injured talisman Leonardo Spinazzola; otherwise there were no surprises.

🚨 OFICIAL | ¡¡TENEMOS LA ALINEACIÓN INICIAL PARA LAS SEMIS!! 👥 Estos son los once jugadores elegidos por @LUISENRIQUE21 para este derbi mediterráneo por un billete en la final de la #EURO2020. 👏🏻 ¿ESTÁIS LISTOS, AFICIÓN? ¡¡VAMOOOOOS!! 🆚 #ITA – #ESP #SomosEspaña pic.twitter.com/Oi4dyDPdvv — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) July 6, 2021

Spain opened their Euro 2020 campaign with disappointing draws against Sweden and Poland, before clicking with a 5-0 beating of Slovakia to secure their place in the knockout phase. They then saw off Croatia, after extra-time, in a 5-3 thriller, before getting past Switzerland in the quarter-final on penalties. Italy have been probably the best-performing team of the tournament, and will go into the clash in London as favourites.