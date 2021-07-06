Miralem Pjanic appears to be next on the list of players Barcelona want to move on as they seek solutions to their salary issues.

Still around 40% over their La Liga wage cap, Barca need to bring in enough money so that Lionel Messi’s new contract is only worth 25% of what they have made in order to make the new two-year deal official.

It seems that is also the case for new signings Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia, Memphis Depay and Emerson Royal, who are yet to be officially registered, according to reports.

With that in mind, Joan Laporta is very much on a mission to raise funds in the way of outgoings, and there have already been exits with Matheus Fernandes released, Junior Firpo heading to Leeds United and Francisco Trincao spending next season on loan at Wolves.

The next player to join that growing list appears to be Pjanic, a player signed rather controversially from Juventus last year in an inflated swap deal for Arthur Melo.

Since arriving, Pjanic has only made 19 La Liga appearances, and so his departure is a rather obvious one at a time when Barca are desperate to shift deadwood.

According to Marca, it is Chelsea and Tottenham who are the most likely destinations for the Bosnian, as things stand.

It’s claimed the London duo are the most interested clubs at this point, while Manchester United and Juventus could also make a move.