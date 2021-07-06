Barcelona’s plan for their full-backs

Barcelona’s financial problems have been well-documented this summer, with Joan Laporta’s principal ambition being to bring down their wage bill to give them the financial wiggle room to renew Lionel Messi’s contract. Because of that, according to Mundo Deportivo, they’re going to have to be creative with how they manage their full-back situation.

Ronald Koeman is said to want to start the season with Sergino Dest and Emerson as his two options at right-back with Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde and his two options at left-back. The club were thinking of moving to replace Junior Firpo, who’s just joined Leeds United, but now no longer have the bandwidth to do so.

Balde, while highly-rated, is young and highly inexperienced. To compensate for that, Barcelona are counting on the presence of the versatile Sergi Roberto to help out if needed, with Dest also capable of switching to the left side as exhibited last year. Jose Luis Gaya, Valencia captain, was desired but a move for him will have to be put on ice for the time being due to financial realities.