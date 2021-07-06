Barcelona confirm exit and transfer fee of first-team player

Barcelona have confirmed the exit of wing-back Junior Firpo to Premier League club Leeds United.

The Catalan giants have confirmed they will receive €15m for the deal and will retain 20 percent of any future sell-on fee for the Dominican born left-sided player.

LATEST NEWS | Agreement with Leeds United for the transfer of @JuniorFirpo03 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 6, 2021

Firpo made 41 appearances for the Blaugrana across two seasons and scored two goals in that timeframe – in league fixtures against Getafe and Alaves.

The 24-year-old was signed from Real Betis in the summer of 2019 to add competition to the club’s long-standing left-back Jordi Alba.

However, he did not break into the regular starting line-up at any point across his two seasons at the Camp Nou under any of his three coaches – with Ernesto Valverde, Quique Setien and Ronald Koeman all keeping him primarily as a substitute.

Firpo – who was capped up to Under-21 level for Spain – had broken through into the Betis first-team under Setien before his move to Barca.