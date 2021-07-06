Barcelona look set to ‘open the doors’ to an Antoine Griezmann sale this summer over growing financial concerns.

More than €1billion in debt and 40% over their La Liga salary cap, Barcelona’s financial problems, however grave, seemed like they were little more than a number.

But the issues were thrust into the forefront of every supporters’ mind when it became clear that Lionel Messi could not be signed to a new contract despite wanting a new deal.

Due to the breach of salary cap, Barca can only spend 25% of any incomings, meaning they need a significant amount of incoming cash to tie down Messi, even with the Argentine superstar said to be taking a pay cut.

And with that in mind, it’s thought Barcelona will have to offload at least one of their highest earners to stand a chance of keeping Messi, and attention instantly turns to the top, to Griezmann.

The Frenchman is now Barca’s biggest earner following the official departure of Messi, and it’s as though the could yet be moved on to ease the financial burden.

According to the latest reports, the Catalan giants need to offload around €200million from their wage bill to register all of their new signings and Messi.

And the sale of Griezmann could ease around €125million alone, as well as the transfer fee.

According to Sport, Barcelona have ‘opened the doors’ to a Griezmann departure, particularly with Ronald Koeman confident that a front line of Messi, Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero could do a job.

Griezmann is currently on holiday and no decision has been made over his future as things stand.

But he remains the most obvious option to make a significant dent on the wage bill, and it seems he could well be moved on if Barca can generate interest and a sizable offer for his services.

The report claims PSG are the most likely option given Kylian Mbappe only has one year remaining on his contract, but it remains to be seen whether they will make a move to bring Griezmann back to his home country this summer.