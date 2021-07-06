Antoine Griezmann could become Joan Laporta’s prize sacrificial lamb

Barcelona’s dire economic situation means that they may have to sell players they’d rather keep.

Junior Firpo, Francisco Trincao and Matheus Fernandes have all left the club recently, with Joan Laporta’s ambition being to create the wiggle room that will enable the blaugrana to renew Lionel Messi’s contract against a strict La Liga mandated salary cap.

Samuel Umtiti and Miralem Pjanic are expected to join the aforementioned trio in heading to pastures new, and could, according to Diario Sport, be joined by Antoine Griezmann.

The presence of Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero and Ansu Fati, not to mention Messi, means that Griezmann is no longer as pivotal as he was last season, and as a saleable asset could become Laporta’s prize sacrificial lamb.

Griezmann, for his part, wants to continue at Camp Nou, but is thought to not be against a move so long as his salary and status remain the same. For the realisation of that desire, England and the Premier League seems to be the best bet.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United have all been linked with the Frenchman, with City thought to be interested in him should they fail in their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane. Atletico Madrid, the club he joined Barcelona from, and Paris Saint-Germain could also be options.